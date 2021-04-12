TurtleCoin Hits Market Cap of $55.36 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $55.36 million and $4.92 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000116 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,785,249,196 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

