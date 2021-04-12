TurtleNetwork Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $3,248.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001539 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

