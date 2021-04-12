Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.92% of Tutor Perini worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE TPC opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.54 million, a P/E ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

