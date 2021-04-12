Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,334,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 492,294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.62% of Tutor Perini worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,983,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after buying an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.54 million, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

