Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research analysts have commented on TWO shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

