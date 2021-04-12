Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment accounts for about 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after buying an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 577,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,244,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

