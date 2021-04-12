Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $616,917.00

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $616,917.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 95.6% against the US dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00066535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.20 or 0.00274892 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.26 or 0.00700980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,106.90 or 1.00018894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.99 or 0.00958451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00018101 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,924,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

