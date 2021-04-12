Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

TSN stock opened at $76.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.28 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

