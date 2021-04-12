U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.75. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

USPH traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $104.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,986. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $6,902,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.