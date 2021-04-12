Ubex Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Ubex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $3.71 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00015565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00373026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002154 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

