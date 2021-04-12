Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.79 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Ubex has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.96 or 0.00367886 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002124 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

