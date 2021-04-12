Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

UBSFY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -806.50 and a beta of 0.59. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

