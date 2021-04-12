UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 3,587 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Zymeworks worth $30,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.02 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. Research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $49,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock valued at $250,446 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

