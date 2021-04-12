UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 76,004 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,004 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Equitable worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $13,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,199,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 209,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 43,954 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,040,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after buying an additional 587,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 216,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

NYSE EQH opened at $33.25 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.