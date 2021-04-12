UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,129 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.34% of Essential Utilities worth $39,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.45 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

