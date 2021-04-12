UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of XPO Logistics worth $38,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

XPO stock opened at $131.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.58 and a 12-month high of $131.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.62.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

