UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 187.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Ceridian HCM worth $37,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,898,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,874,000 after buying an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,229,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,039,000 after buying an additional 58,017 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.35.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total transaction of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average of $93.48. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

