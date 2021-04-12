UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.62% of B2Gold worth $36,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $4,922,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 642,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 691,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

