UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Regal Beloit worth $31,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Regal Beloit by 484.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regal Beloit by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RBC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $143.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.11. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.