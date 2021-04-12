UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 13,739 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,739 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Steel Dynamics worth $35,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ STLD opened at $51.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.