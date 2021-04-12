UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Amdocs worth $34,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

