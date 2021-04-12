UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,111 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Fate Therapeutics worth $37,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FATE. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $77.99 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $11,931,150 in the last three months. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

