UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,407 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lennox International worth $40,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lennox International by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII opened at $332.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.94 and a 52-week high of $332.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,509 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.