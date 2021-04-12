UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SEI Investments worth $36,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 54,778 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.52. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,874.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 54,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $3,145,302.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,552,141.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

