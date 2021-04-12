UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Acceleron Pharma worth $30,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $126.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.08. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.68 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

