UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 141.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 232,837 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARNA shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,380,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

