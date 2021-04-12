UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 222,033 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.98% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $36,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP opened at $76.64 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.