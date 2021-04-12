UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Vistra worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VST opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.