UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $29.65 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113,442 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Cousins Properties worth $29,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUZ opened at $35.29 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.99 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

