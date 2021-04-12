UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.36 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nordson worth $31,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDSN opened at $203.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

