UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $31.96 Million Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,230 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.90% of Magnite worth $31,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,207 shares of company stock worth $15,563,124. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MGNI stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.