UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $33.17 Million Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,902,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,204 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Invesco worth $33,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,994.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,944,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invesco by 5,678,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 567,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 567,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

