UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $33.55 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,580,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Newell Brands worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $5,575,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.96, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

