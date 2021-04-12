UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $33.73 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of A. O. Smith worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 146.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.