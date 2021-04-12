UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $33.89 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of Repligen worth $33,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 359,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $206.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.89. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.34, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

