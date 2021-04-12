UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $34.63 Million Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Discovery worth $34,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

