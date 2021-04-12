UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $36.54 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.19% of Rollins worth $36,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE ROL opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.