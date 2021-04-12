UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $38.85 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,735 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,501,000 after buying an additional 240,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,848,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,462,000 after buying an additional 702,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMH opened at $34.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

