UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Atlassian worth $34,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 115.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $225.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.62. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.53, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

