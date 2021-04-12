UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.38% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $37,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after acquiring an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 436,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

