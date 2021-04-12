UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 716,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,633 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Lincoln National worth $36,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $62.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $67.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.