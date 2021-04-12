UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.90% of Equity Commonwealth worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $35.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.23.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

