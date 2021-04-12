UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,015 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.29% of RPM International worth $34,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in RPM International by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 518,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after buying an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 128,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 58,085 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RPM International by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in RPM International by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

RPM stock opened at $91.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

