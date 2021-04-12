UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 112,421 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NovoCure worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in NovoCure by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,655,000 after acquiring an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure stock opened at $132.09 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $194.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.55 and its 200-day moving average is $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.25 and a beta of 1.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $1,063,303.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.29.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.