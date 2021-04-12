UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,924,120 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 742.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vertiv worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. ROAM Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,837,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,868,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vertiv by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Vertiv stock opened at $21.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.25. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

