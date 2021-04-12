UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 231,355 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,813,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 231,355 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Brixmor Property Group worth $30,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

