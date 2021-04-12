UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 29,588 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cloudflare worth $33,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.74 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

