UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 37,040 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.58% of Blueprint Medicines worth $37,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 115.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $595,000.

Several brokerages have commented on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $94.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.21. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

