UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 555,584 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.13% of Coherus BioSciences worth $39,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after purchasing an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

