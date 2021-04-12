UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Assurant worth $38,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Assurant by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Assurant by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $146.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.95. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

